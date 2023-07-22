Ramayan-fame actress Deepika visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW Actress Deepika Chikhalia, who became a household name by playing the role of Sita in the iconic TV show Ramayan, paid obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Saturday. Actor Deepika Chikhalia coming out of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. (Ravinder Singh)

“I have come to Ayodhya for the first time. After paying obeisance to Ram Lalla, I am feeling blessed,” said Deepika Chikhalia after coming out of Ram the Janmabhoomi.

“After the construction of Ram Mandir is completed and the temple is opened for devotees, I will again come to Ayodhya,” she added.

Ram Mandir Construction Committee to hold meeting

The chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee reached Ayodhya on Saturday evening to preside over the two-day meeting of the committee, which will start on Sunday. During the meeting, Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee, will review the progress of the construction work of the Ram Mandir.

Members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust will also be present at the meeting. During the meeting, trust members are likely to discuss probable dates for the consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol at the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum.