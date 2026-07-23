Nagaland man sends 150 pizzas worth ₹68,000 to CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar: ‘The least I could do'
To show solidarity with the CJP protestors, the man ordered 150 Domino's Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas worth ₹67,734.
As thousands of students continue protesting in Delhi over the NEET paper leak controversy, a man from Nagaland is winning hearts online for ordering 150 pizzas worth nearly ₹68,000 for demonstrators gathered at Jantar Mantar.
Taking to Instagram, the man who goes by @adiespoems on the platform shared that he felt sad for not being able to join the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi. So, to show his support, he ordered 150 Domino's Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas worth ₹67,734 and instructed the delivery executive to distribute them to anyone who had not eaten.
"Tonight, I couldn't enjoy my own dinner with the grief that I couldn't be there in the protest, and my fellow brothers and sisters are there starving," he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.
Explaining his decision, the man said he was sitting in Nagaland while thousands of students were protesting in Delhi. "I'm sitting here in Nagaland, while thousands of students are at Jantar Mantar, far away from home, fighting for what they believe is a better future and a fairer education system. I couldn't be there with them, so this was the least I could do," he wrote.
He also shared that when the Domino's delivery partner called to ask whom the order should be handed over to, he gave a simple instruction. "Please just give it to anyone who hasn't eaten."
He said the delivery executive paused before responding. "Aap toh bhagwan ho un logo ke liye," the delivery partner told him.
The remark, he said, deeply moved him. "Maybe he was thinking about the students. Maybe he has siblings or children studying. I don't know his story, but his words reminded me that this movement affects far more people than those standing at the protest site," he added.
He clarified that he was not sharing the post to seek praise but to encourage others to help in whatever way they could. "I'm not posting this to show off. I'm posting this because I want people to know that you don't have to be in Delhi to help... No act of kindness is ever too small," he wrote.
The post included screenshots of the Domino's order, showing that 150 Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas were ordered on July 22 at around 4.30 pm for delivery to Jantar Mantar. According to the screenshots, the pizzas cost ₹64,650. After taxes, restaurant charges and delivery fees were added, the final bill came to ₹67,734.
(Also Read: 'Kha lijiye sir': CJP protesters offer pizza to RAF personnel at Jantar Mantar, win praise)
Social media reactions
The gesture received widespread appreciation online, with many praising the man for supporting the protesters despite being unable to attend in person.
"Bro didnt order a regular Farmhouse. He added Cheese burst as well and thats the best combo. Respect," one user wrote.
"People like you restore faith in humanity. May God reward your kindness a thousandfold and bless you beyond measure for everything you're doing," commented another.
"We are proud of you. You did a marvelous work. Let's all join our hand together to raise our voice," wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More