Jackie Shroff mops temple stairs ahead of Prana Pratishtha ceremony. Watch

Actor Jackie Shroff was seen cleaning a temple ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The Prana Pratishtha ceremony will take place on January 22. Also read: Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Deepika Chikhalia to attend Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration Jackie Shroff and Dipika Chikhlia at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Jackie Shroff cleans temple

Jackie took matters into his own hands and vigorously cleaned each corner. He was also seen shining the railings of the staircase with a duster.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Fans react to celebs

A huge crowd watched the celebrities from across the gates. Several other people were also seen busy with the cleaning process. Reacting to the video, someone wrote in the comment section, “Only Jackie dadas effort is seen.” “Jaggu dada is most genuine when it comes to down to earth celebrities list,” added another.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23 onwards, as per the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai.

Celebs to attend temple inauguration

The Pran Prathishtha ceremony will be attended by PM Narendra Modi and other notable personalities. Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli are expected to attend the important day as they have also received the invitation for the inauguration ceremony.

Talking about the occasion, Anupam Kher recently shared on X, “Jai Shri Ram! I will represent my ancestors and especially my grandfather Pandit Amarnath ji in Ayodhya on 22nd January! All of them dreamed of establishing Ram temple! All my Kashmiri Hindu brothers and sisters will be with me in spirit!"

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place