Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new picture appears online as they receive Ram Mandir invite

A new picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has surfaced online as the couple recently received the invitation for Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The picture appeared amid Anushka's pregnancy rumours which the couple have neither confirmed nor denied. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get goofy at intimate bash on 6th wedding anniversary. See pics Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma receive Ram Mandir invite.

Anushka and Virat's new pic

The new pictures shows a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Anushka's lavish house with off-white walls. A massive mirror is seen placed behind them while leaning against the wall with three smaller mirrors placed in front of it in descending order of size. Anushka is seen in a white salwar-suit while Virat is in a blue shirt and white pyjamas as they receive the invitation card at their Mumbai home.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Anushka was earlier seen cheering for India during its 2nd Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. She was seen chatting with Athiya Shetty, who is married to cricketer KL Rahul while sitting the stands.

Anushka and Virat

Anushka and Virat had celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on December 11 last year. They had shared pictures from the celebrations at home for which Virat wore black semi-formals and Anushka decked up in a one-shoulder black dress. She had shared a picture with Virat on Instagram the next day with the caption: “Day filled with love and friends and family, got too late to post for the gram? 6+(infinity sign) of love with my numero uno.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 in Italy and welcomed daughter Vamika in January, 2021. She recently turned three.

Anushka's films

Anushka had completed the shoot of her film Chakda Xpress an year ago but it's yet to get a release date. It is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on Netflix. After her daughter's birth, she was seen in a cameo in the film, Qala.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place