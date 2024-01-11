Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turns 3: 5 times they spoke about their baby girl

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Celebrity kids are bombarded by camera flashes and the media glare early on in their lives. But Anushka and Virat have somehow managed to keep Vamika away from the media. However, over the last three years, the actor and cricketer have made several revelations about their daughter and given rare glimpses into their private life. Also read: Anushka Sharma reveals how her ‘true happiness’ Vamika tries to make her laugh Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika during a holiday. (File Photo)

On Vamika's third birthday, here are some of the things proud parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have said about their daughter:

Anushka on how Vamika tries to make her laugh

Defining her 'true, undiluted happiness' in life, Anushka called Vamika the reason behind her laugh in a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar India. "When my daughter tries to make me laugh. And when she sees that she has made me laugh, she repeats the action over and over, to make me laugh again. She's so young and tries so hard. And when I begin laughing, she enjoys it tremendously. This simple act really touches me," she said.

Anushka reveals one trait of Vamika similar to her

Speaking to Grazia India in 2021 about Vamika's developing personality, Anushka said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too. My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody."

Virat, Anushka on their 'ideal' Sunday with Vamika

In 2023, during a conversation with Livspace Unfiltered, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were asked about their perfect Sunday at home. Virat said, "Our ideal Sunday is simply chilling at home." Anushka added, "As if we have a choice for a Sunday." The cricketer then described their Sunday routine, saying, "Any off day for us is… we chill in the family room, we have a cup of coffee and play with our daughter." Anushka said, “Then we do colouring. Then we do blocks.”

‘My daughter needs a lot more of me’

While speaking at an event for Puma in Bengaluru in 2023, Anushka said she and Virat have realised that between the two of them, Vamika needs her mother more. “I know my daughter is at this age that she needs a lot more of my time. Virat is a great father. He is very involved as a parent. But she is at that age, we have also seen that, she just needs me more. We recognise that. So, I have taken those steps,” the actor said. Anushka said she has therefore decided she won't do more than a film every year.

Why Anushka, Virat don't share Vamika's pics

In 2021, Virat Kohli revealed why he and actor-wife Anushka Sharma have not uploaded a proper photo or video of their daughter Vamika yet. He made the statement, while responding to a fan question on Instagram stories.

A fan had asked Virat, “What is the meaning of Vamika. How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?” Virat explained the meaning of the name, saying that it is another name for the Hindu Goddess Durga. He then went on to explain the reason behind not sharing many pictures and videos of the baby on social media. “No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he said.

