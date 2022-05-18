Anushka Sharma reveals how her ‘true happiness’ Vamika tries to make her laugh

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback to the bigscreen with her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress. This will be her first film after giving birth to her daughter Vamika in 2021. Talking about going back to work after embracing motherhood, she recently revealed that she feels empowered by her life choices in terms of career and personal aspects. (Read also: Anushka Sharma reveals she turns to husband Virat Kohli for batting tips as she preps for Chakda Xpress)

In Chadka 'Xpress, Anushka will be stepping into the shoes of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film narrates the story of Jhulan based on her career and how she went on to shatter stereotypes to become one of the finest women cricketers in India. This will be Anushka's first film in the last five years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka, who made it to the cover of Harper's Bazaar India, opened up about her career and personal choices as someone who can't do everything at once. She told the magazine, "I feel empowered with the choices I've made, which is how I always want to feel. No one is asking me to do it; this is my choice, to be able to do things in a certain way. I don't think I can be someone who can do multiple things at once, but there are women who can, and kudos to them. But that does not mean anyone is lesser or more because of that."

Defining her 'true, undiluted happiness' in life, Anushka took no time to call Vamika the reason behind her laugh. "When my daughter tries to make me laugh. And when she sees that she has made me laugh, she repeats the action over and over, to make me laugh again. She's so young and tries so hard. And when I begin laughing, she enjoys it tremendously. This simple act really touches me," she added.

Anushka had previously shared that she was nervous while shooting for Chakda 'Xpress after having Vamika. The film will release on February 2, 2023, on Netflix.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON