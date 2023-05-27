Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli ‘picture of calmness and peace on field’, kisses his hand in new video. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma teased husband-cricketer Virat Kohli at a recent event. Anushka was asked about her favourite habit of Virat, but she had to give the wrong answer only. Virat is known for losing his calm on the field, when playing matches. Teasing him, Anushka said that he is a 'picture of calmness and peace on the field'. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma shares first pics from Cannes red carpet, Virat Kohli reacts) Anushka Sharma kissed Virat Kohli's hand.

Anushka and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in an intimate ceremony held in Italy. Years later, on January 11, 2021, the two welcomed their first child, a daughter. Virat and Anushka named their child Vamika Kohli. Recently, the two spoke about each other during a joint interview.

Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli's ‘favourite habit’

Speaking at a Puma event Jam with Fam, Anushka talked about her 'favourite habit of Virat' – she was asked to give the wrong answer – and said, "He is a picture of calmness and peace on the field. Zen. No chikkham chilli (shouting) on the field, on the field." To this, Virat laughed and replied, "Three most important words".

Virat repeats Ranveer Singh's line Band Baaja Baaraat

The video from the event was shared on Puma's YouTube channel. In it, Virat was also asked to repeat a line from Anushka and Ranveer Singh's film Band Baaja Baaraat. Anushka gave him a cue with her line from the film, "Pyaar Vyapaar ki jodi kabhi nahi baitthi. Nah bhaiyya, main toh single hi best (The relationship of love and business never works. I'm better off on my own)." Repeating Ranveer's line, Virat responded, "Buniz karle mere saath, bread pakore ki kasam kabhi dhoka nahi dunga (Do business with me, I wear on this snack, I will never cheat you)."

A shocked Anushka asked, "How did you do it?" She also gave him a hug and kissed his hand. The actor added, "I felt like he proposed to me. Actually one of the reasons when we were dating each other, one of the things I was very impressed with and I was like, 'Yeh life partner hi accha hai (He is a good life partner). Because he has a good memory, I don't remember anything... Bhayankar (Terrible) liability. But I don't forget anything about my daughter."

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) is a romantic comedy film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It starred Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in his debut lead acting role. In the film, Shruti Kakkar (Anushka) and Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer) team up to create a wedding planning enterprise.

