Anushka Sharma reacts angrily to publication sharing Vamika's pictures on social media: 'Learn something from others'

Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted angrily to a post by a publication on Instagram, which included the photo of her one-year-old daughter Vamika. Taking to their Instagram account, the publication shared Vamika's photo after she returned with mother Anushka and father Virat Kohli from their recent Maldives vacation. Anushka and Virat have been fiercely protective of Vamika's privacy and have requested media and paparazzi not to click her pictures. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli break silence as Vamika's pics go viral: 'We were caught off guard, our stance remains same')

After the publication shared the now-deleted post on Tuesday, Anushka commented, "Seems like times group knows what's better for kids than their parents themselves as they can't stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi." The post had also tagged Vamika along with Anushka and Virat and included hashtags of their names as well.

Currently, Instagram has hidden all posts with the hashtags--Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika Kohli. One of the messages read, "Top posts from #anushkasharma are currently hidden because the community has reported some content that may not meet Instagram's community guidelines." Many fans speculated if it was because the pictures contained Vamika's face.

Earlier this year, Vamika's picture was shared on social media after the mother-daughter duo attended Virat's cricket match at a stadium. Anushka and Vamika were watching the Indian cricket team play against South Africa in Cape Town when the official broadcaster of the match showed them cheering for Virat in the stands. For the first time, Vamika's face was also revealed. Many social media users took screenshots of the moment and shared them online. Even certain media houses had shared the pictures even as fans of Anushka and Virat requested everyone to not share Vamika's pictures.

The following day, Anushka and Virat Kohli had issued statements. On Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier." Virat shared the same note on his Instagram Stories.

Earlier, Anushka and Virat requested to paparazzi and media to not click and publish pictures of Vamika. “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (refrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you," they had said in a statement.

Anushka was last seen in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero. She is gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda 'Xpress based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

