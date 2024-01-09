close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff receive invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. See pics

Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff receive invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. See pics

ANI |
Jan 09, 2024 07:14 PM IST

Jackie Shroff has shared a bunch of pictures as he and his family received the invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Jackie Shroff, along with his son Tiger Shroff, has received an invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt invited by RSS to attend Ram Temple inauguration ceremony

Jackie Shroff and wife receiving the invitation card for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.
Jackie Shroff and wife receiving the invitation card for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie Shroff shared a string of pictures on Tuesday which he captioned, “We are blessed to be a part of the most auspicious Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Mandir Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony on 22nd January at Ayodhya. Grateful to each and every one who is involved and has contributed since so many decades, to bring this historical day in the lives of us Indians. Thanks to the respected dignitaries of the incredible organization..RSS, Shri Sunil Ambekar ji, Shri Ajay Mudpe ji and our dear friend Mahaveer Jain who visited and graced our home with the auspicious invitation!”

ceremonyIn the pictures, Jackie along with his wife Ayesha Shroff and son Tiger Shroff, could be seen receiving the invitation from the RSS dignitaries.

More about Ram Mandir ceremony

The Pran Pratistha ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. The preparations are underway for the Pran Pratishtha event, which is expected to draw dignitaries and ordinary people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine at noon on January 22.

The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints for the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha. From January 14 to 22, Ayodhya will mark Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand event.

