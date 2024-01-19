Prabhas donates 50 crore to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Here’s the truth

Prabhas has been in the news the last few days with claims being made that he donated ₹50 crore to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir’s consecration. There was also speculation that he came forward to sponsor expenses for the food on the consecration day, January 22. Prabhas’ team however spoke to India Today and set the record straight. (Also Read: Jackie Shroff mops temple stairs ahead of Prana Pratishtha ceremony. Watch) Here's some clarity on whether Prabhas donated to Ram Mandir

The claims

Adding fuel to the fire was Andhra Pradesh MLA Chirla Jaggireddy claiming at an event that Prabhas did step forward to donate towards the upcoming ceremony for Ram Mandir. He said at an event, “The one who earns money and decides to share it with others is great. Prabhas is one such person, he has agreed to donate money to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He has agreed to sponsor the food for the people attending.”

However, Prabhas’ team spoke to India Today and called it all “fake news.” The Salaar and Adipurush actor neither donated a large sum to the temple nor agreed to sponsor food on d-day, they confirmed to the publication.

Ram Mandir invite

While south stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Dhanush and others received an invite to Ayodhya, it’s not known if Prabhas received one too. The Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23 onwards after its consecration on January 22. Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and several other Bollywood celebs, politicos, sportsmen are expected to attend the ceremony.

Upcoming work

Prabhas’ recent release Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire saw him share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The Prashanth Neel directorial performed well at the box office and will be released on Netflix soon. Prabhas will soon star in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, apart from Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, with Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal.

