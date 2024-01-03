Prabhas reveals when he will start shooting for Salaar 2: 'I am aware my fans are eagerly waiting for it'

Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire will soon gross over ₹650 worldwide. The action film continues to rule the box office amid clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which was also released around Christmas 2024. Now, in an interview with India Today, Prabhas has opened up on the timeline for Salaar 2, which is being dubbed Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, and also his plans for 2024. Also read: Prabhas' Salaar grosses ₹644 crore worldwide, on the verge of breaking Baahubali's record Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play childhood friends in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Prabhas on Salaar 2

Alongside Prabhas, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. Speaking about the film's eagerly-anticipated sequel, Prabhas said, "The story is already ready, and we are going to start very soon, aiming to deliver the film as soon as possible for the audiences. I am aware that many of my fans are eagerly waiting for its release. We will soon unveil the details of Salaar Part 2."

The actor added, "My only goal is to entertain maximum people around the world with my work. That's the primary idea behind the films I choose. The next film is going to be a futuristic one. Salaar is a rugged mass film, and the next project is a horror film. I want to explore different genres so that the audience is entertained, and I hope that they shower as much love on my future films as they have done on Salaar."

More about Salaar 2

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Prashanth Neel opened up about what he has in store with Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. The director said he is excited to show the film’s ending. He said that the world and the characters that he has established in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire would come together in the film’s sequel.

Prashanth had said, “The relevance of all of this will only complement the friendship and the enmity between Deva and Varadha. And that is how I want to finish off Salaar 2, that was the whole intention.”

About Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire featured an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and many others in prominent roles, apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj in lead roles. It has been produced by Hombale Productions.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the prince of Khansaar.

