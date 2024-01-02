Salaar worldwide box office collection day 11: Prabhas film earns 644 cr, on the verge of breaking Baahubali's record

Prabhas' new film, Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is raging at the worldwide box office. A day after crossing the coveted ₹600 crore club globally, Salaar now stands at ₹644 crore on its 11th day of release. (Also Read: Salaar worldwide box office collection day 10: Prabhas film refuses to slow down, breaches ₹600 crore club) Salaar: Prabhas' last few films did not perform too well at the box office

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 11

On the eleventh day, Salaar earned ₹12.60 crore in Hindi. Its total domestic collection so far has gone up to ₹495.30 crore and the overseas collection has increased to ₹149.50 crore. Thus, the film's total box office collection worldwide now stands at ₹644.80 crore.

This has allowed Salaar's worldwide box office collection to inch closer to that of Prabhas' second biggest global grosser so far, SS Rajamouli's 2015 period epic Baabubali: The Beginning, which stands at ₹650 crore worldwide. Prabhas' highest global grosser is that film's sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), at a staggering ₹1788 crore.

Prabhas thanked fans

Actor Prabhas on Monday wished his fans a happy new year and thanked them for showering love on his latest release.

Prabhas shared his New Year message on Instagram. "While I decide the fate of Khansaar, you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year darlings! Thank you for owning #SalaarCeaseFire and making it a big success," the Baahubali star wrote.

According to production banner Hombale Films, the movie earned ₹178.7 crore on day one, registering the record for the best opening figures for any Indian title in 2023.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the prince of Khansaar.

Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy also round out the cast of the film, which was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22, and had a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

