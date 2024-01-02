close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Salaar worldwide box office collection day 11: Prabhas film earns 644 cr, on the verge of breaking Baahubali's record

Salaar worldwide box office collection day 11: Prabhas film earns 644 cr, on the verge of breaking Baahubali's record

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 02, 2024 06:39 PM IST

Prabhas is all set to score his second highest grosser as Salaar is expected to beat the worldwide box office collection of Baahubali: The Beginning.

Prabhas' new film, Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is raging at the worldwide box office. A day after crossing the coveted 600 crore club globally, Salaar now stands at 644 crore on its 11th day of release. (Also Read: Salaar worldwide box office collection day 10: Prabhas film refuses to slow down, breaches 600 crore club)

Salaar: Prabhas' last few films did not perform too well at the box office
Salaar worldwide box office collection day 11

On the eleventh day, Salaar earned 12.60 crore in Hindi. Its total domestic collection so far has gone up to 495.30 crore and the overseas collection has increased to 149.50 crore. Thus, the film's total box office collection worldwide now stands at 644.80 crore.

This has allowed Salaar's worldwide box office collection to inch closer to that of Prabhas' second biggest global grosser so far, SS Rajamouli's 2015 period epic Baabubali: The Beginning, which stands at 650 crore worldwide. Prabhas' highest global grosser is that film's sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), at a staggering 1788 crore. 

Prabhas thanked fans

Actor Prabhas on Monday wished his fans a happy new year and thanked them for showering love on his latest release.

Prabhas shared his New Year message on Instagram. "While I decide the fate of Khansaar, you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year darlings! Thank you for owning #SalaarCeaseFire and making it a big success," the Baahubali star wrote.

According to production banner Hombale Films, the movie earned 178.7 crore on day one, registering the record for the best opening figures for any Indian title in 2023.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the prince of Khansaar.

Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy also round out the cast of the film, which was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22, and had a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

