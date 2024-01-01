Prabhas thanks fans for making 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire' a big success

Directed by Prashanth Neel, "Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire" hit the screens on December 22. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has grossed over ₹500 crore worldwide at the box office. Prabhas shared a new message on Instagram, thanking fans on the 'success' of Salaar

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, "Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire" follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar.

Prabhas shared his New Year message on Instagram.

"While I decide the fate of Khansaar, you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year darlings! Thank you for owning #SalaarCeaseFire and making it a big success," the "Baahubali" star wrote.

According to production banner Hombale Films, the movie earned ₹178.7 crore on day one, registering the record for the best opening figures for any Indian title in 2023.

Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy also round out the cast of the film, which was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.