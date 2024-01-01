Salaar worldwide box office collection day 10: Prabhas film refuses to slow down, breaches 600 crore club

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire worldwide box office collection day 10: Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. On Monday, the official X account of Salaar shared thde film has entered the ₹600 crore club globally. The film released in theatres in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22 last year. (Also Read | Prabhas thanks fans for making Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire a big success) Prabhas in a still from Salaar.

Salaar global box office collection day 10

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of the film tweeted, “Khansaar...I'm sorry! Unstoppable #SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive ₹625 crores (worldwide) #SalaarBoxOfficeStorm #RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu.

About Salaar

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The epic action film raised ₹178.7 crore, registering the record for the best opening day figures for any Indian title in 2023, according to Hombale Films. The opening day figure of the film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 --Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned ₹106 crore and ₹129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days. It also crossed Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which amassed ₹116 crore on the first day.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the action-packed cinematic spectacle. In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

Prabhas on Salaar's success

As quoted by news agency ANI, Prabhas said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place