Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer gets a new release date

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone has got a new release date. The magnum opus will now release in the theatres on May 9, 2024, the makers announced on Friday on social media. (Also read: Nag Ashwin clarifies Kalki 2898 AD won't be a franchise like Star Wars: ‘It’s one film and I think that's enough') Prabhas in the new poster of Kalki 2898 AD.

New release date of Kalki 2898 AD

Production banner Vyjayanthi Movies shared the news of the multilingual big-budget movie's new release date on its social media pages along with a brand new poster featuring Prabhas. "The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD," the studio posted on Instagram. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, the movie was earlier scheduled for release on January 12.

Prabhas shared the poster and wrote in the caption, “The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in theatres worldwide on 9th May 2024.” Amitabh Bachchan also shared the poster of the film with the new release date on his Instagram. The magnum opus, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers.

Nag Ashwin talks about Kalki 2898AD

Last month, Nag was present at an event held at IIT Bombay, where he talked about the film being a standalone project and said, “This will be India’s K. It’s India's Project K, India's Kalki. It's one film and I think that’s enough.”

The film's official title, Kalki 2898 AD, was announced by the makers at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023. The first glimpse of the film showed Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in a futuristic world. It shows Deepika, Amitabh and Prabhas as warriors in a war-like situation. He had previously said in a statement about the event, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.” It is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

