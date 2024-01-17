Story of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab revealed? Here’s what director Maruthi has to say

The first look and title of Prabhas’ Bhimavaram was revealed on Sankranthi, January 15. Since it was announced that he will star in a horror comedy with director Maruthi, which has now been titled The Raja Saab, fans have been curious to know more about the film. When the IMDb page for the film was recently updated with loglines, fans were thrilled that the story had been revealed. However, here’s what director Maruthi had to say. (Also Read: Devara, Salaar, Pushpa 2 OTT release: Telugu tentpoles to stream on Netflix India) Prabhas' first-look from Maruthi's The Raja Saab

‘Did not know this plot’

One logline updated on IMDb read, “It revolves around Prabhas, who tries to find a treasure in their ancestral property named Raja Deluxe theatre.” But the one that caught Maruthi’s notice reads, “It revolves around a couple who fall in love but are set to change destiny due to a negative energy.” The director shared a screenshot of the synopsis, writing on X, “Ararare I don't know this plot. So shooting with different script. Ippudu IMDB Samajam accept chestada mari. (I did not know this is the plot so I’ve been shooting with a different script. Will the world of IMDb accept me now?)”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. In the poster, Prabhas can be seen dressed in a lungi. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the film's cast, even if Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal are rumoured to be on-board. Maruthi had made a name for himself with the film Prema Katha Chitram in 2013, which was also a horror comedy.

Thaman S has been roped in to compose the film’s music. “#TheRajaSaab MASSSSSS journey Begins. All my dear darlinggssssss coming together #Prabhas anna. @DirectorMaruthi @peoplemediafcy @vishwaprasadtg gaaru. Celebrations start. #TheRajaSaab, (sic) wrote Thaman, sharing the news on his X, to which Maruthi replied, “I love working with my darling @MusicThaman for the 3rd time after Mahanubhavudu Prati Roju Pandaage this time our collaboration is more bigger. Stay tuned.”

Upcoming work

Prabhas was last seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. He will soon be seen in The Raja Saab, apart from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

