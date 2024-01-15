The Raja Saab: Prabhas announces new romantic-horror film; check out first look poster

Actor Prabhas has announced his new romantic-horror film, The Raja Saab, on the occasion of Pongal and Sankranti festivals. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Prabhas also shared the first look poster featuring himself. (Also Read | Team Kalki 2898 AD promotes film outside Mannat, fans say ‘even Prabhas needs Shah Rukh Khan’) Prabhas as The Raja Saab in first poster.

Prabhas posts The Raja Saab poster

The poster featured Prabhas wearing a black shirt and colourful dhoti. He smiled and walked on an empty street as firecrackers burst in the background. The film will star Prabhas as The Raja Saab.

Sharing the post, Prabhas wrote, "Presenting The Raja Saab's First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness! @maruthi_official @vishwaprasad.tg @peoplemediafactory @RajaSaabMovie."

About The Raja Saab

As per Variety, the film is directed by Maruthi Dasari. It is being produced under the People Media Factory banner with TG Vishwa Prasad as producer and Vivek Kuchibotla as co-producer. Thaman S is the composer. The Raja Saab will release in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

As quoted by Variety, Maruthi said, "The Raja Saab" stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honor and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”

TG Vishwa Prasad added, “We are thrilled to have Prabhas on board for our upcoming romantic horror entertainer ‘The Raja Saab.’ He’s truly a pan-India star who’s loved by audiences for his brilliant range as an actor and we truly believe he’s best suited for the role. Audiences can expect to see him in a massy and vintage look that they have long yearned for. With Maruthi’s filmmaking brilliance, we are truly looking forward to beginning this journey.”

Prabhas' other film

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be soon seen in Kalki 2898 AD starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. The film, which was expected to release on January 12, will now hit the big screens on May 9. The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently shared a grand release date announcement through raiders across Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada.

