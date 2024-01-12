Team Kalki 2898 AD promotes film outside Mannat, fans say ‘even Prabhas needs Shah Rukh Khan’

Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas wasn't the crossover fans were expecting today. However, in a picture doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), one can see three masked characters from Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi action entertainer Kalki 2898 AD promoting the film outside Mannat, Shah Rukh's palatial bungalow in Mumbai. (Also Read: Prabhas' Salaar, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki claim top spots at worldwide box office) Team Kalki 2898 AD promotes the film outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat

Kalki 2898 AD at Mannat

On Friday, pictures of Kalki 2898 AD promotions outside Mannat started doing the rounds on social media. Three masked men from the world of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film, as seen in the teaser, stood at the gate of Mannat, holding guns. They held a poster of the film, which announced its new release date of May 9, 2024.

Fan reactions

A number of X users shared the same picture with their reactions. One wrote, “Prabhas fans : Prabhas is bigger star than SRK. LE Prabhas : Promoting #Kalki2898 in front of Mannat (laughing with tears emojis). He knows Mannat is bigger brand than him leave #ShahRukhKhan aside.” Another posted, “Prabhas and team Kalki came to Mannat to take the blessings of King Khan for his upcoming movie, after getting trashed by Shah Rukh Khan this Christmas. #Kalki2898AD.” “Prabhas is promoting #Kalki2898AD in front of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. After Salaar, once again he is using the brand SRK for promotions (crying emoji),” wrote a third user.

Dunki vs Salaar

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire clashed at the box office this past Christmas. While Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, got a heads up with its release on December 21, Salaar managed to record a far bigger opening with its pan-India release the next day.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The makers of the much anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone announced the new release date on Friday. The film, which was expected to release in January 12, will now hit the big screens on May 9. The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

