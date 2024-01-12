Om Raut gets trolled for Prabhas’ Adipurush post Teja Sajja’s HanuMan release. Memes galore on X

Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai-starrer HanuMan released this Friday ahead of Sankranthi. The film has received a good response from fans and critics alike, with many liking the film’s portrayal of a desi superhero. But along with this also came those movie buffs who yet again took this as an opportunity to call out director Om Raut for the failure of Adipurush, an adaptation of Ramayana, which had starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. (Also Read: HanuMan review: Teja Sajja’s film is a delightful addition to the superhero genre) Fans who liked HanuMan called out Om Raut for not pulling off Adipurush well

Fans troll Om

While Om has yet to respond or pay heed to these posts, X is filled with numerous users tagging him in their reviews for HanuMan and comparing it to his latest film. “#Hanuman Ko Dekh Kar Mein Ye Zaroor Kahunga Ki #Adipurush Ke Makers Ko In Se Training Leni Chahiye. Fir Chahe Woh Director #OmRaut Ho Ya Fir #Prabhas. Kiya Acting Ki Hai Yaar #TejaSajja Ne Manana Padega. (I have watched HanuMan and the makers of Adipurush need to learn from them, be it director Om Raut or Prabhas. Teja Sajja has acted so well in the film)”

Another wrote, “@omraut Please go to @PrasanthVarma. He will teach you what is CGI. What a movie #Hanuman. Asalu @tejasajja123 aite. Amazing taking @PrasanthVarma!! (Om Raut please learn CGI from Prasanth Varma. What a movie. Teja Sajja acted so well. Amazing taking Prasanth)” One fan pointed out, “Prasanth varma kana om raut gadini ekkuva mention chesthunar kadha ra. (Everyone’s mentioning Om Raut more than Prasanth Varma)” Some users also shared a famous meme featuring Ravi Teja and Brahmanandam, and another with Anirudh Ravichander and Thaman S.

About HanuMan

Made on a modest budget, HanuMan tells the story of an underdog called Hanumanthu (Teja) from the fictional village of Anjanadri who gains superpowers after finding a totem. He’s soon blessed with Hanuman’s powers and when push comes to shove, he finds himself protecting the totem from falling into the wrong hands, like Michael’s (Vinay).

