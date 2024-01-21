Rajinikanth and Dhanush leave for Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir consecration. Watch

The d-day is almost here and celebrities nationwide are readying up to attend the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya on January 22. Actors like Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and many others received an invite to the event. Some celebrities decided to head to Ayodhya a day earlier. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut sweeps temple floor in saree and sunglasses during Ayodhya visit) Rajinikanth and Dhanush were spotted in Chennai leaving for Ayodhya(ANI)

Dhanush-Rajinikanth-Vivek leave for Ayodhya

ANI shared a video from Chennai airport of Rajinikanth and Dhanush leaving for Ayodhya. Dressed in a green t-shirt, Rajinikanth was thronged by fans and reporters as he stepped out of the car. All smiles, he folded his hands and shook hands as he made his way through the crowd. Dhanush opted for a blue tracksuit and passed through quickly before anyone could speak to him. Both the actors were accompanied by security to keep the crowd at bay.

The agency also shared a video of actor Vivek Oberoi leaving for Ayodhya from Mumbai. Dressed in a white sweatshirt, Vivek took the time to interact and click selfies with fans before heading in. When a reporter called out, ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ the actor acknowledged and lifted his hand respectfully before heading in.

Celebs receive invites for the consecration

Celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, and others have received invites for the consecration ceremony. Numerous VIPs including politicians, sportspersons and film industry folks are expected to attend tomorrow. While a few celebrities are expected to skip out due to prior commitments, most are supposed to go to Ayodhya today and tomorrow.

Kangana Ranaut is already in Ayodhya and has taken part in religious activities ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow. On Sunday, she took part in a yagya and swept the premises of a temple in the holy town. She did it as part of the cleanliness drive at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.

