Alia Bhatt's stunning red carpet look in ajrakh printed saree with a modern drape, redefines glamour at award ceremony

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt was quite a vision as she wowed in a breathtaking saree at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over the weekend. The stunning actress received the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award as she stunned on the red carpet. Not only is Alia adored for her incredible acting skills, but she is also reigning supreme when it comes to style and fashion. Alia's red carpet looks are always the talk of the town and a visual treat for fashion critics, whether it's her black gown at the Met Gala or a green top and denim look for the Gucchi Fashion Show. Her latest look in a traditional Indian saree, showcasing rich craftsmanship and a unique modern drape, is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. (Also read: Loved Alia Bhatt's party looks she wore with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha to celebrate Christmas? The dresses cost... ) the red carpet in elegant ajrakh printed saree with modern drape(Instagram )

Alia Bhatt Stuns in Breathtaking Saree at Awards Show

Alia's stunning pictures and videos from the event instantly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring fans who couldn't stop gushing over her look. In the post, Alia is seen looking like an elegant princess in a mesmerising saree that perfectly blends tradition and modernity. Her desi yet contemporary avatar not only stands as a fashion statement but also offers the people of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a captivating glimpse into the world of Indian sarees and rich cultural heritage. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Decoding Alia's Stunning Saree Look

Alia's saree features a luxurious ajrakh print in captivating shades of red, blue and black. The intricate gold sequin embroidery on the handcrafted silhouette added an extra touch of glamour. She draped it in a traditional way, letting the pallu cascade elegantly down her shoulders. To complement her saree, she ditched the traditional blouse in favour of a matching ajrakh-printed tube top. What really catches the attention of fashionistas is the additional saree she drapes, giving her look a unique yet stylish twist. The mesmerising blue ajrakh-printed saree acts as a long cape, pinned on one shoulder while the other end flows gracefully down her wrist.

Alia's distinctive ensemble is poised to set trends in ethnic fashion, earning its place as an iconic red carpet-look. In terms of accessories, Alia kept it minimal to let her outfit take centre stage, styling her look with just a pair of golden drop statement earrings. Her glam makeup look features nude eyeshadow, kohl eyes, smudged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her lush locks styled in a half updo hairstyle, she completed her head-turning look.