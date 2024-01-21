Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth: 10 celebs to spot at Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony

Multiple big names from the entertainment industry have been invited as state guests for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). The 500-strong state guest list features actors, directors and singers for the event, as per news agency PTI. (Also Read | Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Deepika Chikhalia to attend Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration) Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will likely attend Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony.

1) Amitabh Bachchan

As per the report, Amitabh Bachchan will fly to Ayodhya in a chartered plane on Monday for the opening of the 161-foot-tall pink sandstone shrine. He will travel on the day of the consecration. Ahead of the event, Amitabh purchased a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). Hindustan Times quoted real estate industry sources saying that the plot where Amitabh intends to build a home measured around 10,000 square feet and was valued at ₹14.5 crore.

2) Rajinikanth

BJP leader Arjunamurthy, on behalf of the Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra invited Rajinikanth to the Ayodhya Kumbabhishek event on January 22. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Arjunamurthy shared a couple of pictures which he captioned in Tamil. He wrote, "Today's event was the best experience of my life! Our dear leader Mr @rajinikanth I was very happy to visit him at his residence and invite him and his family on behalf of Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra for the Ayodhya Kumbabhishek event on January 22 along with the RSS officials."

3) Kangana Ranaut

The actor has also been invited to attend the event and will attend it. Speaking with news agency ANI, Kangana Ranaut said, "Those visiting Ayodhya Dham not only find peace of mind but also walk away with divine bliss while becoming better and wiser versions of themselves. It is our biggest and most-avowed dham, like the Vatican is for Christians. This city holds a lot of significance not just for the country but even beyond its shores. We are fortunate that Lord Ram has given us the wisdom to visit and worship him here...We are all awaiting the Pran Pratishtha on January 22, which will usher in Ram Rajya."

4) Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has also been invited and he is likely to attend the ceremony. News agency ANI quoted Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das as saying, "It is a good thing, artists should come. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and many other artists have been invited by the Trust for Pran Pratishtha. PM Modi will is also coming. All the artists who are coming will be welcomed in Ayodhya."

5) Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

The couple received an invitation to attend the ceremony. According to a statement shared by producer Mahaveer Jain, the actors will be part of the event. "Shri Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS; Shri Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan; and producer Mahaveer Jain met Alia and Ranbir today and invited them for Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya," the statement read, as per ANI. Alia Bhatt is currently in Saudi Arabia where she attended Joy Awards on Saturday evening.

6) Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher will attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishta ceremony. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), recently, he shared a video in which he recited a poem on Lord Ram. He also penned a long note in Hindi which reads, "Jai Shri Ram! I will represent my ancestors and especially my grandfather Pandit Amarnath ji in Ayodhya on 22nd January! All of them dreamed of establishing Ram temple! All my Kashmiri Hindu brothers and sisters will be with me in spirit! Shri Ram Lalla's return to Ayodhya instills the confidence that anyone who has left one of his Avadhpuri somewhere, will surely find it one day. It is the blessings of Shri Ram that I got the opportunity to participate in this historic event, and I have got an opportunity to share this happiness with you. I will pray for you all too."

7) Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Dipika Chikhlia

The actors known for Ramand Sagar's Ramayan will attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony, as per ANI. They already reached Ayodhya a few days ahead of the event. While talking to media persons, Arun said, "I had no idea that the consecration of Lord Ram would happen in this way, that it would be such a big event, this is the biggest event of my life...Those who believe in Ram, there is an atmosphere of happiness there, it was not imagined. Hence the feeling of it is very pleasant that we are going to witness such a moment."

8) Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Recently, a photo emerged on social media, showing the actor and the cricketer receiving the invitation. In the picture, Anushka wore a white suit while Virat was in a blue shirt and white pyjamas. They smiled as they received the invitation card at their Mumbai home. Anushka also has a special connection with Ayodhya--it is her birthplace. While Virat might attend the ceremony, Anushka Sharma could give it a skip and she is rumoured to be pregnant.

9) Rishab Shetty

The actor has been invited to attend the ceremony on January 22. Excited to witness the ceremony, Rishabh took to social media and wrote, "I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, as my heart overflows with gratitude."

10) Subash Ghai

The director who has been invited to the ceremony said his heart is filled with immense happiness. As per ANI, he said, “Being part of this historic inauguration fills my heart with immense happiness. The construction of the Shri Ram Mandir is not just a cultural landmark but a testament to the rich heritage and spirituality that our nation embraces.”

Many other celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini, Prabhas, Madhuri Dixit, Allu Arjun, Sunny Deol, Junior NTR, are also on the list of invitees. Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shreya Ghoshal, Kailash Kher, Prasoon Joshi, Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota, Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Paudwal have also been invited. It is not clear how many of them will actually attend the ceremony.

While some on the list may fly in private jets on January 22, others are likely to take regular flights to reach a day earlier and stay overnight either in Ayodhya or nearby cities like Lucknow. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

