Shefali Shah rocks saree at International Emmy Award, Ektaa Kapoor stuns in ethnic look

Shefali wore a simple but elegant-looking red saree. Keeping her look minimal, she paired it with simple gold-tone necklace and left her hair untied. She finished off with a humble bindi. Reportedly, her outfit is from JJ Valaya. She is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her series Delhi Crime Season 2.

Ektaa Kapoor's Emmy look

Ektaa Kapoor opted for an ethnic ensemble. She looked gorgeous in a co-ord set, which included a heavily embroidered crop top with palazzo pants. She accessorised herself with a statement diamond-emerald jewellery which belongs to her mother Shobha Kapoor, as she revealed in an interview. Her signature makeup look further elevated her entire look.

The filmmaker also shared glimpses of her look on her Instagram handle and revealed that she initially wanted to wear a black outfit. At the award ceremony, Ekta will be honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award for her contribution towards the world of arts and entertainment.

Other celebrities nominated at the event

Meanwhile, the event is also being attended by actor Jim Sarbh who has been nominated for his series Rocket Boys. He took over the red carpet, looking dapper in a tuxedo. Comedian, actor Vir Das is also present at the event. He wore a black suit. Vir Das received a nod in the comedy category for his stand-up special Landing. He is competing with Derry Girls season three from the UK, El Encargado from Argentina and the French show Le Flambeau season 2 in the same category.

