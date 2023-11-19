Shefali Shah, Vir Das, Jim Sarbh touch down NYC for International Emmy Awards, pose on red carpet for pre-ceremony

The Indian contingent has reached the New York City for the International Emmy Awards ceremony. Actors Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh, and stand-up comedian Vir Das, touched down in the city and attended a pre-ceremony together before they compete for their respective Emmys on Monday. (Also Read: Shefali Shah lands International Emmy Awards nominations for Delhi Crime, Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys, Vir Das for Landing) Vir Das, Shefali Shah, and Jim Sarbh at International Emmy Awards pre-ceremony

Jim, Shefali, Vir reach NYC

Jim Sarbh took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a picture from the red carpet of a pre-ceremony of the International Emmy Awards. He posed with fellow Indian nominees Vir and Shefali as they shared a laugh. While Jim was seen in a black overcoat with poppies peppered all over it, Shefali wore a sequined gown. Vir accompanied them in a dark blue attire.

Shefali and Vir also took to Instagram Stories to give glimpses into the BTS moments from New York City. Netflix India shared a still of Vir and Shefali looking at a dessert as the caption read, “Eyeing the prize.”

About India at International Emmys

While Shefali Shah and Jim received nominations in acting categories for their shows Delhi Crime and Rocket Boys, respectively, Vir landed a nod for his Netflix comedy special Landing.

Shefali, 50, is nominated in the best performance by an actress category for the second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series. The first season of Delhi Crime had won the International Emmy for the best drama series in 2020, the first ever for India.

In the category, Shefali is nominated alongside Connie Nielsen for the Danish series Drommeren, Billie Piper for the British show I Hate Suzie Too and Karla Souza for the Mexican series La Caida.

Jim has received a nod in the best performance by an actor category for playing nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha, regarded as the Father of India’s nuclear programme, in Rocket Boys. The SonyLIV series is created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani.

Jim Sarbh will face competition from Gustavo Bassani of Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido (Argentina), British actor Martin Freeman for The Responder and Jonas Karlsson for the Swedish series Nattryttarna.

Vir Das' stand-up special Landing is nominated in the comedy category. The other nominees are Derry Girls season three from the UK, El Encargado from Argentina and the French show Le Flambeau season two.

The International Emmy Awards ceremony will be held in New York City on November 20. The ceremony will also see film producer Ektaa R Kapoor being honoured with the Directorate Award for her "trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape".

- With inputs from PTI

