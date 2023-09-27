Shefali Shah lands International Emmy Awards nominations for Delhi Crime, Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys, Vir Das for Landing

Actors Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das have secured nominations for the 2023 International Emmy Awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Tuesday. While Shefali Shah and Jim received nominations in acting categories for their shows Delhi Crime and Rocket Boys, respectively, Vir landed a nod for his Netflix comedy special Landing. (Also Read | Ektaa Kapoor to be honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award) 2023 International Emmy Awards nominations: Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das spoke about getting nominations.

Shefali, 50, is nominated in the best performance by an actress category for the second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series. The first season of Delhi Crime had won the International Emmy for the best drama series in 2020, the first ever for India.

"I can't find the words to describe what I'm feeling. Delhi Crime is such a special project to me. While the first season of the show brought home the award in 2020, being nominated in the Best Actress category for Delhi Crime season two is just overwhelming," she said in a statement.

In the category, Shefali is nominated alongside Connie Nielsen for the Danish series Drommeren, Billie Piper for the British show I Hate Suzie Too and Karla Souza for the Mexican series La Caida.

Jim has received a nod in the best performance by an actor category for playing nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha, regarded as the Father of India’s nuclear programme, in Rocket Boys. The SonyLIV series is created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani.

"I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the best actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honour to be recognised amongst such talented individuals from across the world," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

"This nomination is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated, and extremely talented cast and crew, who brought the incredible story of Dr Sarabhai and Dr Bhabha to life. I loved working on Rocket Boys, a project that salutes India’s scientists, artists, and leaders, the pioneers of a newly birthed nation," he added.

Jim Sarbh will face competition from Gustavo Bassani of Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido (Argentina), British actor Martin Freeman for The Responder and Jonas Karlsson for the Swedish series Nattryttarna.

Vir Das' stand-up special Landing is nominated in the comedy category. The other nominees are Derry Girls season three from the UK, El Encargado from Argentina and the French show Le Flambeau season two.

The 44-year-old actor-comic said receiving an International Emmy nomination is an "incredible honour". "To be a comedy special from India nominated against massive TV shows from across the globe in a category like comedy. I’m just very glad to be able to represent India, Indian comedy and Indian stand up. This ride has been crazy and I'm so thankful for everyone who made this happen - my hardworking team, and of course, Netflix India for putting Vir Das: Landing on the map," Vir added.

The International Emmy Awards ceremony will be held in New York City on November 20. The ceremony will also see film producer Ektaa R Kapoor being honoured with the Directorate Award for her "trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape".