Jr NTR, Balakrishna, Kalyanram pay tribute to the late NTR on his death anniversary. See pics

On late actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s 28th death anniversary on January 18, his son, actor Balakrishna and grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyanram were spotted paying their respects. Pictures and videos that surfaced online show the family visiting NTR Ghat early on Thursday in remembrance of the actor who remains legendary in Telugu cinema. (Also Read: Jr NTR is ‘deeply shocked’ on his return from Japan as it gets hit by an earthquake) Kalyanram, Jr NTR, Balakrishna at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad

Jr NTR pays tribute

Jr NTR and his brother Kalyanram visited NTR Ghat before sunrise on Thursday and despite the early hour, hundreds of fans could be seen in the pictures and videos, trying to catch a glimpse of the actors. Balakrishna arrived a little later and showered his father’s grave with flowers, before interacting with those present there. Every year, NTR’s family visits the ghat to pay their respects on his birth and death anniversaries.

About NTR

NTR acted in hundreds of films and even served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. He debuted in 1949 with Mana Desam and received three National Awards for co-production and direction in his career. He became a ‘messiah of the masses’ when his roles as the Gods Krishna, Shiva and Rama in the 1950s gained him immense popularity. This didn’t stop NTR from experimenting and playing characters with grey shades, which were also received well.

Upcoming work

Jr NTR was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as his co-stars. He is currently shooting for Koratala Siva’s Devara, which will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu. He will also debut in Hindi with Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2, though an official announcement is yet to be made. Kalyanram was last seen in Abhishek Nama’s Devil: The British Secret Agent and is currently filming for an untitled project. He will also star in the sequel of Bimbisara. Balakrishna is shooting for NBK 109 with director Bobby.

