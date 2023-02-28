Hollywood Critics Association on why Jr NTR did not join SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan at awards: 'We invited him, but he...'

SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged four awards at the recently held Hollywood Critics' Awards 2023 – awards for the best international, the best action film, the best song and the best stunts. Rajamouli was accompanied by Ram Charan, when he went up to the stage to receive the award, but Jr NTR was missing. Musician MM Keeravani also received the award for the best song, for Naatu Naatu.

A tweet from the official handle of The Hollywood Critics Association read, “Dear RRR fans and supporters, we did invite NT Rama Rao Jr (Jr NTR). to attend the HCA Film Awards but he is shooting a new film in India.”

The Hollywood Critics Association also promised that the actor will soon receive the award, "He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association."

A few of the actor's fans responded that he lost a cousin recently and the official handle responded with, “He was originally shooting a movie, which is why he couldn’t attend. His brother passing happened afterwards and is why he stepped away from the movie. This is what his publicist told us.” Last week, Jr NTR's 39-year-old cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died in a Bengaluru hospital, where he was admitted after he collapsed during a rally in last month.

The film's popular song, Naatu Naatu, which is also nominated for the Oscars this year, won the best original song trophy and musician MM Keeravani received the award. Jr NTR could not make it to event, but Ram Charan accompanied Rajamouli. He had said while on the stage, "Thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response. So we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all."

Based on the real-life Indian revolutionaries from the pre-Independence era in 1920s, RRR is a fictional story of friendship between Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Ram Charan and Jr NTR are accompanied by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

After making several box office records in India, RRR became one of the most talked-about Indian films in the international film awards circuits. Recently, it won a Golden Globe for best original song for Naatu Naatu and two Critics Choice Awards – best foreign language film and best song earlier this year.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON