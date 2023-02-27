Alia Bhatt dances to RRR song Naatu Naatu on stage, fans react: 'This woman had a baby just 4 months ago...'

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt made a comeback to the stage with an electrifying performance to RRR song Naatu Naatu. The actor, who was decked up in a white saree for the performance she gave during an awards event, grabbed attention on social media for her energetic dance. A section of Twitter users also praised Alia for returning to the stage and giving an impressive dance performance just a few months after giving birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor. Also read: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR song Naatu Naatu at a wedding. Watch

Alia Bhatt was in attendance at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 on Sunday, where she reportedly won two awards for her performances in her 2022 films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. While it was a winning night for the actor, she impressed the audience with her dance performance as well. Videos of Alia from the event, where she is seen dancing to some of the hit songs from her recent films, are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the clips, Alia was also joined by brothers and co-hosts Ayushman Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana on stage as they all performed Naatu Naatu's signature hook steps picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the 2022 film.

A fan tweeted along with a video of Alia dancing on stage to Naatu Naatu's Hindi version, Naacho Naacho, "Look at this woman, who gave birth to a baby four months ago. In reality, Alia Bhatt is superior to everyone." Another one tweeted, 'This woman had a baby just 4 months ago and look at her??? There is no one in comparison of Alia Bhatt... truly the greatest."

RRR is a period drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Besides them, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson feature in the film. The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s hit Telugu film won a best original song Oscar nomination last month. The song has been a favourite at recent award ceremonies, and will be up against heavyweights such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, whose songs are also nominated in the same Oscars category in next month's Academy Awards. The RRR song has already won several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON