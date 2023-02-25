Home / Trending / After RRR bags four awards at HCA, elated fans express their joy on Twitter

After RRR bags four awards at HCA, elated fans express their joy on Twitter

Published on Feb 25, 2023

RRR has bagged four awards at Friday night's Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. Many fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

SS Rajamouli mentioned stunt choreographers and their hard work in his winning speech.
ByVrinda Jain

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charac became a huge hit and earned ecstatic reviews from the audience when it released. Then it soon won hearts worldwide and received praise from the international film community. After winning the Critics' Choice for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song and Golden Globes for Best Original song, the film has now bagged four awards at Friday night's Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards! The film won Best Action Film, Best International Feature, Best Original Song, and Best Stunts trophies. RRR managed to beat Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

Soon after the film won multiple awards, elated fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. Many people congratulated the filmmakers and the actors of the film.

Take a look at a few reactions below:.

One person encapsulated how Chiranjeevi must have felt to see his son Ram Charan at the awards.

Many people tweeted how proud they felt of Ram Charan and congratulated the RRR team.

Another Twitter user also expressed his joy for Indian cinema gaining recognition globally.

After winning the award for Best International Feature, Rajamouli joined Ram Charan on stage. The actor pledged to continue producing quality movies, and Rajamouli dedicated his award to all of his fellow Indian filmmakers.

Now visiting in Los Angeles, Team RRR will attend the Oscars on March 12. Many people are hoping for the team to win an award at the prestigious event. The RRR song Naatu Naatu has received an Oscar nomination in the category of Original Song.

