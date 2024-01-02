Jr NTR is ‘deeply shocked’ on his return from Japan as it gets hit by an earthquake: ‘Hoping for swift recovery’

Jr NTR has confirmed that he has just returned from Japan and has expressed his shock over the country being hit by an earthquake around the same time. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor that he had spent the entire New Year weekend in Japan before ringing in the New Year. The actor prayed for ‘swift recovery’ in Japan. Also read: Jr NTR looks fierce in new poster from Devara, first glimpse to be out on Jan 8 Jr NTR has tweeted after his return from Japan.

Jr NTR tweeted on Monday, "Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan."

Many tweeted their concerns in reactions to his tweet, saying, “Stay safe anna (brother)". One of his fans wrote on X, "Thank God you’re back to India. Stay strong Japan. Thank you for your concern." One of his Japanese fan pages tweeted, “A very serious thing happened, but Japanese people, including the suburbs of Ishikawa, have an indomitable spirit in any situation like RRR Bheem.”

On Monday, a series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, leaving at least eight people dead and damaging buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a major tsunami warning as well for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, as well as for the northern island of Hokkaido.

Jr NTR had earlier promoted RRR in Japan

Jr NTR's RRR had emerged as the highest grossing Indian film upon its release in Japan in 2022. According to PTI, the SS Rajamouli directorial had raised over 410 million yen ( ₹24.13 crore approximately) at the Japanese box office. The actor and his co-star Ram Charan had earlier visited Japan for the film's promotions.

Jr NTR's upcoming film

Jr NTR is currently working on his next Telugu film, Devara. On New Year, an intense and fierce look of the actor was unveiled from the film along with the release date. Sharing the look which showed him on a boat, Jr NTR wrote on Instagram, “Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of Devara on January 8.” He also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

