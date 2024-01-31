Chiranjeevi fans display his pic at Times Square in New York to celebrate veteran actor's Padma Vibhushan honour. Watch

Chiranjeevi was recently conferred the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema by the government of India. Reacting to the honour, Chiranjeevi said, “After hearing this news, I became speechless.” A fan of his paid homage to the actor by displaying his picture at the Times Square in New York, US. A video of his image on the billboard is now being shared by fans on Instagram and X. (Also Read: An overwhelmed Chiranjeevi reacts to Padma Vibhushan honour: ‘I have done so little’) Chiranjeevi was recently conferred with the Padma Vibhushan (PTI/X)

Chiranjeevi's Times Square video

In the video shared by fans, Chiranjeevi’s picture can be seen displayed prominently at Times Square by fans called Srinivas Naidu and Timmy Cheedala. Chiranjeevi can be seen dressed in a white pattu pancha set in the picture. Also displayed on the billboard is the message, “Congratulations Megastar Chiranjeevi garu for achieving India’s most prestigious and highest civilian award - Padma Vibhushan. (sic)”

Besides numerous fans, celebrities like Jr NTR, Mammootty, and Mahesh Babu also congratulated the actor on social media post him receiving the honour. Some filmmakers also visited him in person, while his family - Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Varun Tej, Allu Arjun and others - shared loving messages on social media.

Chiranjeevi’s philanthropy

Chiranjeevi was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2006, making this his second Padma Award. Chiranjeevi is also known for his humanitarian work. In 1998, he founded the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT), and Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Banks. It became the state's largest recipient of blood and eye donations. He also helped the film industry workers get back on their feet when they lost work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi acted in over 160 films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada in his decades-long career. He was last seen in Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar, the remake of Tamil film Vedalam. He will soon shoot for Vishwambhara with Bimbisara director Vasshista Mallidi. The makers aim to release the film for Sankranthi 2025.

