An overwhelmed Chiranjeevi reacts to Padma Vibhushan honour: ‘I have done so little’

Actor Chiranjeevi released a video message thanking fans and wellwishers for their love and support as he has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan. Padma Awards 2024 were announced on Thursday, a day before Republic Day. Reacting to the honour, Chiranjeevi said, “After hearing this news, I became speechless.” Also read: Padma Awards 2024 Chiranjeevi issued a special message after Padma Vibhushan honour. (ANI PHOTO)(Revanth Reddy-X)

Chiranjeevi on his second Padma Award

“I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes,” he said on the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

‘Thank you Narendra Modi Ji for Padma Vibhushan’

Chiranjeevi went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added, “I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government of India and our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.”

Padma Awards 2024

Besides Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan. This year's list includes Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup and composer Pyarelal Sharma, among other recipients.

More on Chiranjeevi's career

Chiranjeevi is among the most successful actors who have worked in more than 160 films (including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada). In 2006, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, making this his second Padma Award. The actor, who will soon be seen in Vishwambhara, directed by Vasishta of Bimbisara fame, once almost stepped away from films.

In a bid to enter politics, he took a hiatus from acting after his 2007 film Shankar Dada Zindabad and founded the Praja Rajyam Party in 2008. However, he returned to films in 2017 with Khaidi No 150.

Some of his best works are Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., and, most recently, Bholaa Shankar. Last year, Chiranjeevi, on his 68th birthday, announced his new film, Mega 159.

Chiranjeevi is also known for his humanitarian work. In 1998, he founded the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT), and Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Banks. It became the state's largest recipient of blood and eye donations.

