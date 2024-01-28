 Sandeep Reddy Vanga meets Chiranjeevi, congratulates him for Padma Vibhushan - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Sandeep Reddy Vanga visits Chiranjeevi's home, congratulates him for Padma Vibhushan

Sandeep Reddy Vanga visits Chiranjeevi's home, congratulates him for Padma Vibhushan

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 28, 2024 10:11 AM IST

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was accompanied by Dasara director Srikanth Odela as they offered their good wishes to Chiranjeevi on receiving the honour.

Chiranjeevi was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan at the Padma Awards 2024. Now, a picture has surfaced online where Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Dasara director Srikanth Odela paid a visit to Chiranjeevi's house to congratulate the veteran actor for this special achievement. (Also read: An overwhelmed Chiranjeevi reacts to Padma Vibhushan honour: ‘I have done so little’)

Chiranjeevi with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela at his house.
Chiranjeevi with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela at his house.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela meet Chiranjeevi

A picture of the three has since surfaced on X where they were seen having a conversation. Chiranjeevi was seen in a grey shirt and trousers, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela sat in front of him on the couch and were seen engaged in a conversation.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Reacting to the picture, a fan commented, "Sandeep just narrate a story and work with him, we want this collaboration!" Another said, “Wow, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Chiranjeevi in the same room, what a deadly combination that would be if they work together?”

Chiranjeevi thanks fans after Padma Vibhushan win

Chiranjeevi had earlier released a video message thanking fans and well-wishers for their love and support after he was conferred with Padma Vibhushan. “I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes,” he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal released on Netflix on Republic Day. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, Animal received mixed reviews by critics after its December 1 release but had a bumper opening at the box office and steadily emerged to become one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On