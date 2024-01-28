Sandeep Reddy Vanga visits Chiranjeevi's home, congratulates him for Padma Vibhushan

Chiranjeevi was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan at the Padma Awards 2024. Now, a picture has surfaced online where Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Dasara director Srikanth Odela paid a visit to Chiranjeevi's house to congratulate the veteran actor for this special achievement. (Also read: An overwhelmed Chiranjeevi reacts to Padma Vibhushan honour: ‘I have done so little’) Chiranjeevi with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela at his house.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela meet Chiranjeevi

A picture of the three has since surfaced on X where they were seen having a conversation. Chiranjeevi was seen in a grey shirt and trousers, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela sat in front of him on the couch and were seen engaged in a conversation.

Reacting to the picture, a fan commented, "Sandeep just narrate a story and work with him, we want this collaboration!" Another said, “Wow, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Chiranjeevi in the same room, what a deadly combination that would be if they work together?”

Chiranjeevi thanks fans after Padma Vibhushan win

Chiranjeevi had earlier released a video message thanking fans and well-wishers for their love and support after he was conferred with Padma Vibhushan. “I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes,” he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal released on Netflix on Republic Day. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, Animal received mixed reviews by critics after its December 1 release but had a bumper opening at the box office and steadily emerged to become one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

