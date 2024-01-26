Animal on Netflix: No kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol? X users ask where's the ‘extended cut’

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the OTT release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster family crime drama Animal. It's because they not only want to relive their theatrical experience, but also want to watch the ‘extended cut’ of the film that the director promised them. However, viewers were left disappointed when the Netflix India version didn't offer anything more. (Also Read: Animal OTT release: Here's when Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga blockbuster drops on Netflix after legal dispute) Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in Animal

No extended cut?

Fans were quick to get let down as soon as they watched the runtime on Netflix India when Animal dropped on the OTT platform on Friday. The runtime was 3 hours and 24 minutes, the same as its theatrical version.

Secondly, when the viewers watched the climactic showdown on the airstrip, between Ranbir Kapoor's protagonist Rannvijay and Bobby Deol's antagonist Abrar, they were disappointed further because there was no ‘kiss’ between the two actors, as Sandeep had promised after the theatrical release.

Sandeep had said in an interview to Galatta Plus, "Yes, actually there was a kiss. Bobby will kiss Ranbir, a kiss on the cheek, and say, ‘Bhai, I didn’t even spend one day with my father’, and he’ll go back and open his zip. It was superb when we were shooting, but I felt like the kiss was diluting the zip. Why I removed it was because Bobby sir gave this expression with a smirk, and a tear falls down his cheek. I felt that was a bigger cinematic high than coming and kissing.” He then promised that the kiss would make it to the extended cut on Netflix India.

Reactions to the missing ‘extended cut’

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their disappointment at the missing extended cut. One wrote, “Animal extended cut is a scam lol. Original runtime 3H23M. Netflix runtime is 3H24M (eyeroll emojis).” Another posted, “Where is the extended cut version of Animal on Netflix? It was supposed to be 3h44m run time right?”

