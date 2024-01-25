Animal OTT release: Here's when Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga blockbuster drops on Netflix after legal dispute

Animal is all set to stream on OTT. On Thursday, the makers announced its release on Netflix India on Republic Day, January 26. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, the film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Also read: Delhi HC summons T-Series, Netflix India on plea to restrain OTT release of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Ranbir Kapoor plays Ranvijay Singh in Animal.(X)

Ranbir Kapoor on Animal OTT release

In addition to Hindi, Animal will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on the OTT platform. Talking about the OTT release, Ranbir Kapoor said in a statement, “We are absolutely overjoyed by the response Animal received in theatres and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special.”

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is an action drama. It explores the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the toxic equation between a father and son, played by Anil and Ranbir respectively. Rashmika plays Ranbir's girlfriend whom he marries, while Triptii appears as his affair. Bobby is a muted, merciless gangster in the film.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Pranay Reddy Vanga.

Animal faces legal dispute

Earlier, there was a dispute between co-producers of Animal, CINE 1 Studios Private Limited and T-Series. The matter was settled in Delhi High Court after Cine1 Studios filed a plea to put a hold on the film's release on the OTT platform till T-Series complied with the terms of the agreement in which the two houses had agreed to have 35 percent ownership each of the film and assigned its right of first refusal and last matching right.

The two production houses appeared through their respective senior advocates, Sandeep Sethi and Amit Sibal, who submitted that a settlement agreement was signed between their clients and brought the same on record. The submissions were noted down by the bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula.

Animal was released in theatres on December 1. It received mixed reviews from viewers and critics for ‘promoting violence and misogyny.’ However, the film became one of the highest grossers of 2023 and was a blockbuster at the box office in India and overseas. A sequel of the film, Animal Park, was officially confirmed previously.

