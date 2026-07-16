Urvashi Rautela meets Tom Hiddleston at Wimbledon; internet says ‘Tom signing up for Daaku Maharaj 2’

Urvashi, on Thursday morning, shared a video chatting with Tom at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. She can be seen holding a tennis ball in one hand as she walks alongside him. The caption reads, “A truly unforgettable evening at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. Witnessing an incredible battle between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev a celebration of passion, resilience and excellence on the world's most iconic tennis stage. Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on a remarkable victory and to both champions for inspiring millions. A beautiful afternoon shared with Tom Hiddleston.”

Urvashi Rautela 's encounters with Hollywood stars is the stuff of internet legend. First it was her selfie with singer Justin Bieber, then one with actor Leonardo Di Caprio. And now, it's God of Mischief, Loki himself: actor Tom Hiddleston .

The comments section, as expected, blew up in no time, as people had varied reactions. A pinned comment read, “Queen of bollywood with God of multiverse”

Another read, “She must be telling him about her necklace which her mom had given when he asked her about the issues in india” Others had an inkling that maybe Tom is set to join the sequel to Daaku Maharaj.

Someone commented, “First woman in this universe to hold a tennis ball while talking to Loki” One more: “Urvashi will return in Avengers Doomsday”