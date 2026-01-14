Tom Hiddleston reveals this Shah Rukh Khan film was the 1st Indian movie he watched; reacts to working with SS Rajamouli

Actor Tom Hiddleston has talked about the first Indian film that he watched, and it has a Shah Rukh Khan connection. Speaking with Hollywood Reporter India, Tom also reacted when he was asked about working with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Tom Hiddleston has proved again that he is a Shah Rukh Khan fan.

Tom Hiddleston on his 1st Indian film When asked about working in an Indian film, Tom said, "I've loved Indian cinema for a long time." He recalled that the first Indian film he watched was Devdas. The 2002 period romantic drama was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge.

Tom on working with SS Rajamouli He was asked about his idea of dream collaborations. Tom said, "I have to think about that one." When SS Rajamouli's name was suggested, he responded with "excellent." Rajamouli's recent film was the 2022 Telugu-language epic period action drama film RRR. It starred NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

When Tom expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan This isn't the first time Tom spoke about Shah Rukh. In 2023, speaking with Bollywood Hungama, he had said that if there's anyone from Bollywood who can play a variant of Loki, it would be Shah Rukh. “Shah Rukh Khan. He would be great. He is a good variant, I think,” he had said.

He had also spoken about Devdas then. “I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean, that's quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much," he had shared.

In 2021, Tom had expressed his love for Shah Rukh. In a video for Prime Video, the actor played a word association game. The word(s) that Tom associated with India were 'Shah Rukh Khan'. When asked to associate a word with Bollywood, he said, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again."