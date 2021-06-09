Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan, says his 'akka' lived in Chennai. Watch
Tom Hiddleston has played Loki since 2011's Thor.
Tom Hiddleston has played Loki since 2011's Thor.
web series

Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan, says his 'akka' lived in Chennai. Watch

  • Watch Tom Hiddleston talk about his love for the city of Chennai, where his 'akka' used to live. He also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:57 AM IST

As Marvel's Loki is unveiled before the world, actor Tom Hiddleston in a special message for Indian fans expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan. Loki, the third streaming series from Marvel Studios, is available on Disney+ Hoststar Premium in India.

In the video, the actor plays a word association game. For the word Loki, he came up with 'me'; for Thor, he said 'brother'; for Chris, he replied 'Hemsworth'. The word(s) that Tom associated with India were 'Shah Rukh Khan'.


When asked to associate a word with Bollywood, he said, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again." Asked to associate a word with an Indian city, he said "Chennai. My akka lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great!”

This isn't the first time that the actor has spoken about either India or Shah Rukh. In a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, Tom said, "I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there.”

Also read: Loki review: Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson charm their way through mind-bending Marvel show

Speaking about watching Devdas, Tom had said, "My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it." He had also expressed his wish to star in a Bollywood movie. "I’d want nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tom hiddleston shah rukh khan loki + 1 more

Related Stories

Loki review: Tom Hiddleston stars in Marvel Studios' latest streaming series.
Loki review: Tom Hiddleston stars in Marvel Studios' latest streaming series.
web series

Loki review: Hiddleston, Wilson charm their way through mind-bending Marvel show

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Loki review: Part workplace comedy, part time-travelling epic, Marvel Studios' latest series is a great showcase for the collective charm of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.
READ FULL STORY
Tom Hiddleston in his audition for Thor.
Tom Hiddleston in his audition for Thor.
hollywood

Before Loki, did you know Tom Hiddleston auditioned to play Thor? Watch here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 11:20 PM IST
  • Before he became an overnight sensation for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, did you know that Tom Hiddleston auditioned to play Thor?
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.