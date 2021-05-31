Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / When Tom Hiddleston spoke about his Indian family and Aishwarya Rai-Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas
When Tom Hiddleston spoke about his Indian family and Aishwarya Rai-Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas

  • Tom Hiddleston had once revealed he has family in India. The actor will soon appear in Marvel Studios' new show Loki.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 10:01 PM IST

Tom Hiddleston had once revealed he has family in India. The actor, in an interview in 2012, had said that his sister lives in Chennai. He had also revealed that she introduced him to several Bollywood movies, including Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tom said, "I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there.” Not only Chennai, but Tom has also travelled to Puducherry and Mahabalipuram.

Speaking about watching Devdas, Tom said, "My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it." He had also expressed his wish to star in a Bollywood movie. "I’d want nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie," he said.

Almost a decade later, his wish to star in a Bollywood movie remains unfulfilled. However, his portrayal of Loki has grown to newer heights, with a new series around the corner. Loki will begin streaming in June on Disney+ with events picking up from his surprising escape in Avengers: Endgame.

Also read: Before Loki, did you know Tom Hiddleston auditioned to play Thor? Watch his screen test here

In the past few weeks, Marvel Studios has has been promoting the show. Fans have noticed the different fonts used in the title. Speaking about it with Empire magazine in April, Tom said, "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I’ve always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?”

