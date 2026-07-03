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    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: CA May exam results releasing today at caresults.icai.org

    By Papri Chanda
    Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 10:16:33 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: CA May exam results will be announced today, July 3, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: CA May exam results releasing today at caresults.icai.org
    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: CA May exam results releasing today at caresults.icai.org

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 on July 3, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation exam held in May can check the results on the official website of ICAI results at caresults.icai.org. The official website reads, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the afternoon of 3rd July 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."

    The Foundation course examination was held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026. The Foundation exam papers 3 and 4 were of 2 hours duration.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    ...Read More

    The Foundation course examination was held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026. The Foundation exam papers 3 and 4 were of 2 hours duration.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jul 03, 2026 10:16:33 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Official website to check

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The official website reads, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the afternoon of 3rd July 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."

    Jul 03, 2026 10:00:34 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Website to check

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation exam held in May can check the results on the official website of ICAI results at caresults.icai.org.

    Jul 03, 2026 9:41:37 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Results today afternoon

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 on July 3, 2026.

    Jul 03, 2026 9:33:55 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Official website to check

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: icai.org

    Jul 03, 2026 9:29:37 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: How to check

    Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.

    Click on ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Jul 03, 2026 9:26:09 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Exam dates

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The Foundation course examination was held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026. The Foundation exam papers 3 and 4 were of 2 hours duration.

    Jul 03, 2026 9:23:08 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: What official website reads?

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: The official website reads, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the afternoon of 3rd July 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."

    Jul 03, 2026 9:16:24 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Foundation exam held in May can check the results on the official website of ICAI results at caresults.icai.org.

    Jul 03, 2026 9:12:29 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 Date: July 3

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 Time: Afternoon

    Home Education exam results ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 LIVE: CA May exam results releasing today at caresults.icai.org
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