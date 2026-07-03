'She is not a gold-digger': Farah Khan Ali says sister Sussanne Khan didn't demand ' ₹400 cr alimony' from Hrithik Roshan

The divorce of actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan made headlines nationally. The couple had been married for over 15 years and were parents to two boys. But amid the reports of their separation and the court case came reports that Sussanne asked for ₹400 crore in alimony from Hrithik. Now, her sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, has rubbished those claims, saying that Sussanne didn’t need money that way. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were married from 2000 to 2014.

Farah Ali Khan on Hrithik and Sussanne In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani for his YouTube channel, Farah recalled the time Hrithik and Sussanne went public with their divorce. “Everyone was in shock. There was a lot of hue and cry. There were a lot of opinions which people had about their personal life, but I think they both handled it all beautifully. It was amicable. One thing I want to say on record is that there was never ₹400 crore alimony, and I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that ₹400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer. I mean, that is such a lie. My dearest sister did not take anything. We come from a family and a mother who taught us that materialistic things are not important; relationships are more important. So, my sister did not take anything. That's why today, the relationship she has with her ex-husband Hrithik and her ex-in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan, is amazing. They love her. I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. She is very elegant. She comes from a khandani (reputed) family. She is elegant, and Hrithik is also a wonderful man. It didn't work out for them, but you don't need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It's incorrect and completely bad.”

Farah said that many times after their 2014 divorce, she asked Sussanne to come clean and deny these reports. But she always refused. “I told her, 'Why don't you deny all this?’ She said, 'I don't care what people think of me, Farah'. I think we are all like that. I do whatever I want. Unless you bring some value into my life, what I do shouldn't matter to you, and what you think of me shouldn't matter to me.”