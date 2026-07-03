Aamir Khan opens up about his ‘gharelu’ wedding with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, reveals the guest list. Watch

While interacting with the media, Aamir said, “Haan meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko aur bahut hi choti shaadi hai, ghar mein hi kar rahe hain. 5 ko bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye aur bas dono families hain, kuch khaas dost hain, chota sa ghar pe hi kar rahe hain hum log. Aur sabki duaen chahenge hum (Yes, I'm getting married on July 5. It's going to be a very intimate wedding, and we're having it at home. July 5 is a very special day for us. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends. We're keeping it simple and celebrating at home. We would love to have everyone's blessings).”

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt , in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 5. Speaking to the media during the screening of Rajkumar Hirani 's Pritam and Pedro, the actor confirmed the wedding, revealing that the celebration will be a private affair attended only by family members and a handful of close friends.

The actor added, “Please give us your blessings and pray that we stay happy and have a wonderful journey together. It's going to be a very small, intimate affair at home, with only our families and a few old friends from our childhood in attendance.”

About Aamir Khan's personal life This will be Aamir's third marriage. The actor first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. However, they separated in 2002. Aamir later found love with filmmaker Kiran Rao, whom he married in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021 and have continued to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir and Gauri first met around 25 years ago, but eventually lost touch. They later reconnected, and their friendship blossomed into love. The actor introduced Gauri as his girlfriend during his 60th birthday celebrations. Gauri is also a mother to a young son. The couple have made a few public appearances together while largely keeping their relationship away from the spotlight.

Speaking about Gauri in an interview with Navbharat Times, Aamir said, “I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake main mukammal hua hoon (I feel like I am finally complete now).”