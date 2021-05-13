Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasn't ready for a 'frivolous relationship or a fly-by-night affair'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994.
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasn't ready for a 'frivolous relationship or a fly-by-night affair'

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, at the beginning of her career, had opened up on her view on love and relationships. The actor had also spoken about never being 'violently attracted to a guy at first sight'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 08:35 PM IST

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, at the beginning of her career, had opened up on her view on love and relationships. The actor had also spoken about never being 'violently attracted to a guy at first sight'.

Aishwarya tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

In an interview with Filmfare in 1999, she had said, "I've never been violently attracted to a guy at first sight, it's just not my thing. I need to know a guy over a period of time to get serious. Relationships can get emotionally exhausting, and I know when I'm in love, I'll give it my all. I can't get into a frivolous relationship or a fly-by-night-affair. I'm not mentally attuned to all that."

She had also spoken about her looks and if it overshadows her talents. "Look, I can't fight the looks I've been born with. If I'm blessed with good looks, so be it. But for Pete's sake, don't knock my hard work, my professionalism. I'm only three-films-old. I haven't given any of my directors any reason to complain," she had said.

Aishwarya was crowned Miss World in 1994 following which she began receiving offers to act in films. She made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar. The same year her first Hindi film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, was released.

She has done several movies over the last two decades. Aishwarya has been lauded for several films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mohabbatein (2000), Devdas (2002), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Recently in an interview, Abhishek recalled his 'love story' with Aishwarya, when they first met in Switzerland. He was sent on a recce and had met Aishwarya while she was shooting there for a film with Bobby Deol.

