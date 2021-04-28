IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan met Kate Middleton and Prince William during their India tour in 2016
Kate Middleton and Prince William had visited India in 2016 and met several Bollywood stars.
Kate Middleton and Prince William had visited India in 2016 and met several Bollywood stars.
bollywood

When Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan met Kate Middleton and Prince William during their India tour in 2016

  • In 2016, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited India, where they met several Bollywood stars.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 07:23 PM IST

Bollywood stars are known to host eminent personalities when they visit India. In 2016, several stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit had come together under one roof to welcome British royal family members - Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were on their maiden trip to India that year. During their visit, a grand reception was held in Mumbai with several Bollywood stars coming together. Photos from the event show Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan sharing the stage with Kate and William before they meet and greet other Bollywood stars.

The guest list included Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, director Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi, among many others.

At the time, Shah Rukh had told PTI, "It was very nice. They are so elegant and beautiful. It was really nice to see them.” Madhuri had also tweeted a picture from the event and said, "It was a pleasure meeting their highnesses, William and Kate. Very gracious and down to earth."

During the visit, William said, “It has been a wonderful and colourful evening. It has been a real treat to be welcomed to India in this way... When Catherine and I got married, India was the first place in her list which she told me she wanted to visit. Two children and five years later we finally made it and we are quite honoured to be here."

Earlier this month, Kate and William mourned the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth. He died on April 9, at the age of 99. The funeral took place on April 17.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut says she didn't know what a passport was when she was bagged debut film: 'Wasn't talking to my father'

Bollywood, on the other hand, has been coming forward to help the country grapples with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia and many others have dedicated their social media accounts to amplify resources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
prince william kate middleton aishwarya rai bachchan shah rukh khan + 2 more

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra has been seeking Covid-19 vaccines for India.
Priyanka Chopra has been seeking Covid-19 vaccines for India.
bollywood

Priyanka replies to man who asked her to ‘shift focus’ from vaccines to oxygen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 04:40 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has been using her social media reach to draw attention to the ‘devastating’ spread of Covid-19 in India. She sought vaccines for the country urgently.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut poses for a photoshoot.
Kangana Ranaut poses for a photoshoot.
bollywood

Kangana compares herself to SRK, says he was 'convent educated' but she wasn't

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 10:20 AM IST
  • On the 15th anniversary of her film Gangster, Kangana Ranaut has compared her struggle with Shah Rukh Khan's, saying that while he came from New Delhi and had a convent education, she came from a village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP