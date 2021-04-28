IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut says she didn't know what a passport was when she was bagged debut film: 'Wasn't talking to my father'
Kangana Ranaut at the airpot.(Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut at the airpot.(Instagram)
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut says she didn't know what a passport was when she was bagged debut film: 'Wasn't talking to my father'

  • Kangana Ranaut in an interview has claimed that she did not know what a passport was when she was told she'd need one to travel to South Korea, to shoot her debut film Gangster.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 05:46 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has said that she wasn't on speaking terms with her father when she was offered Gangster, her debut film. But she needed his help in arranging for a passport, which she needed to travel to South Korea for the shoot.

Kangana in an interview on the film's 15th anniversary has claimed that she didn't even know what a passport was before she was told she'd need one.

Recalling how she was offered the film, she told a leading daily, "So the funniest thing happened. Before the shooting, we were supposed to go to Seoul, South Korea for the shoot and I was such a kid. The production boy came to the rented apartment I was staying at. He came and told me, ‘we want your passport and I replied 'What is that? '. I didn't know what a passport was."

She said that director Anurag Basu called her to tell her that she might lose out on the film because of this. "That time I was not talking to my father, but I called him to ask about the passport. Mukesh (Bhatt) sir had called me and had the same reaction. He told me, ‘ Beta, tumhare pass passport nahi hai, kaha se aayi ho tum (You don't have a passport, where have you come from)?"

Kangana said that she 'pleaded' with her father to get her passport process started, and during that time, the producers began auditioning other actors for the role. The passport eventually came through, but it erroneously didn't include her second name.

Also read: Chitrangda Singh, not Kangana Ranaut, was the first choice for Gangster, but her 'phone got switched off'

Kangana has told versions of this story before. Initially, she had said on Anupam Kher's talk show that Chitrangda Singh had been cast in the role before her. Later, in an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, she said that Anurag informed her that she hadn't got the role after auditioning for it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kangana ranaut controversy kangana ranaut anurag basu + 1 more

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut made her debut with Gangster.
Kangana Ranaut made her debut with Gangster.
bollywood

Chitrangda Singh, not Kangana, was the first choice for Gangster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Did you know that Kangana Ranaut wasn't the first choice for her breakout film, Gangster? Here's how she ended up getting the role.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut poses for a photoshoot.
Kangana Ranaut poses for a photoshoot.
bollywood

Kangana compares herself to SRK, says he was 'convent educated' but she wasn't

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 10:20 AM IST
  • On the 15th anniversary of her film Gangster, Kangana Ranaut has compared her struggle with Shah Rukh Khan's, saying that while he came from New Delhi and had a convent education, she came from a village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP