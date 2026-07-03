Amitabh Bachchan recalls juggling 10-15 films at the same time in his era: ‘Yeh dar rehta tha aage kaam milega ki nahi’
In a recent blog, Amitabh Bachchan discussed the evolution of filmmaking, highlighting the importance of preparation today.
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has spent nearly 57 years in the entertainment industry, delivering some of Indian cinema's most iconic performances. In his latest blog, the veteran actor reflected on how preparation before a shoot has become a standard part of filmmaking today, unlike during his early years in the industry. He also recalled juggling 10 to 15 films simultaneously, driven by the constant fear of not knowing when the next opportunity would come.
Amitabh Bachchan recalls doing 10-15 film at same time
On Thursday night, Big B took to his blog and shared his thoughts on how filmmaking has evolved over the decades. Sharing a series of photographs, the actor wrote, "the prep was word or an explanation unknown to my generation and beyond ..now 'its' a common vocabulary, where one prepares for the work to be undertaken. For me, it was an unknown entity. I see now the amount of labour and pain, creative artists put into getting into the character, in looks and style and comprehensive character analysis."
He added, "a most valid and thoughtful act, and my admiration to those who can give this aspect the more than required serious consideration and be prepared for the work undertaken. Good and impressive. But in the good old days when we all worked on 10 to 15 films at the same time - many two or three the same day, it would have been impossible to prep for one and not prep for the other ..on the same day!!"
The actor recalled that, in those days, it was usually the director or the assistant director who explained the scene once the actors arrived at the studio or shooting location. Big B added, "Many ask how you slip from one role to another in the course of a day for different films. Bhai saheb, na karein to yeh dar rehta tha ki aage kaam milega ki nahin, to jo kaha jaata tha use niyamit roop mein dhaal dene ka prayatn kiya jaata tha, aur intezaar rehta tha, mahinon baad jab film release hoti thi, ki humne usmein kya aur kaise kiya!!! (Brother, if we didn't do it, there was always the fear of whether we'd get work in the future. So whatever we were told, we tried our best to adapt to it sincerely. Then we would wait for months until the film was finally released, eager to see what we had done and how it had turned out)."
About Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film
Big B will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The first instalment, released in 2024, emerged as a blockbuster, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide at the box office. Amitabh's performance received widespread critical acclaim from both critics and audiences. He will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel. The release date is yet to be announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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