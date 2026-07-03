Blinkit rider plays darts with customers, wins ₹1,000 tip. Then they enjoy pizza: ‘Bas itna amir banna hai’

A heartwarming video capturing a Blinkit delivery partner winning a cash reward and sharing a meal with a customer has taken social media by storm. In a clip shared by an Instagram user, the delivery agent was challenged to pay darts, with a tip promised if he succeeded. Though he missed his initial shot, the persistent rider hit the exact mark in the subsequent round. The interaction quickly evolved into a celebratory pizza party, drawing an appreciative response from Blinkit’s official partner handle. The Blinkit rider’s interactions with customers. (Instagram/@oosharmajii)

The video shared by Instagram user Ganesh Sharma shows a snippet of the delivery partner aiming for the bull’s eye in a game of darts. The next frame shows how he ended up playing the game with a customer.

Also Read: 'Thank you, Didi': Blinkit rider overjoyed as customer gives him ₹500 tip for ₹15 order

Turns out, when the Blinkit partner came for delivery, Sharma approached him and said that if he could hit within a certain area on the dartboard, he would give the man a ₹1,000 tip.

Initially, the rider misses but hits the mark in the next round. What follows in the video is even more heartwarming. It shows Sharma, the rider and a few other men enjoying pizza.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Ganesh Sharma. This report will be updated when he responds.)