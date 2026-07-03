Vicky Kaushal surprised as Aamir Khan confirms wedding with girlfriend Gauri Spratt: ‘So happy for them’
Vicky Kaushal expressed surprise at Aamir Khan's wedding news, wishing the couple well during a screening event of Pritam and Pedro.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on 5 July in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home. During a recent interaction with the media, Vicky Kaushal reacted to the news of Aamir getting married for the third time and sent his best wishes to the couple.
Vicky Kaushal sends best wishes to Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt
Vicky attended the screening of Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro in Mumbai, which was also attended by Aamir and his son, Junaid Khan. While interacting with the media, Vicky was informed that Aamir had confirmed his wedding on 5 July. Reacting with surprise, he said, "Acha? (Is it?) I just wish them all the best and I'm so happy for them."
After the screening, Aamir also spoke to the media about his wedding to Gauri. The actor said, "Haan meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko aur bahut hi choti shaadi hai, ghar mein hi kar rahe hain. 5 ko bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye aur bas dono families hain, kuch khaas dost hain, chota sa ghar pe hi kar rahe hain hum log. Aur sabki duaen chahenge hum (Yes, I'm getting married on July 5. It's going to be a very intimate wedding, and we're having it at home. July 5 is a very special day for us. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends. We're keeping it simple and celebrating at home. We would love to have everyone's blessings)."
About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship
Aamir introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday. The actor revealed that they had first crossed paths around 25 years ago but eventually lost touch. Years later, they reconnected, and their friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship. Since then, the couple have been spotted together at several public events, often holding hands.
Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and they have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the former couple share a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation in 2021. Gauri also has a son from her previous marriage.
Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films
Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in January 2027.
Aamir is awaiting the release of his upcoming production, Batwara 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Khushi Hajare in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 14 August.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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