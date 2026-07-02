Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's romantic monsoon moment has fans swooning: ‘What true love looks like’

“Rains and you,” read Vicky's mushy caption in the post. Fans gushed about the two in the comments section of the post. One wrote, “Vihaan kaushal will someday keep this photo in his wallet!” Another said, “This picture has made me cry sitting in the corner.” A comment read, “Oooo to have a bond like them!!” “This is what true love looks like,” said another.

Monsoons have arrived in Mumbai! As many welcome the season of downpour (and romance!), Vicky Kaushal treated fans with a new picture of Katrina Kaif and him to show how they are spending time together too! Vicky took to his Instagram to share the b/w picture with Katrina, where she held on to his shoulder as the two of them looked ahead.

About their relationship Last year, when Vicky appeared on Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol, he opened up about his first meeting with his wife, Katrina Kaif, and how their relationship began. The actor revealed that they met for the first time at an award show, where he was hosting and Katrina was performing. Their mutual friend, comedian Sunil Grover, who had worked with Katrina in Bharat, introduced them backstage.

Their next encounter happened at another award function, where Vicky, as part of a scripted gag, jokingly proposed to Katrina on stage. “During the second award show, I asked her, ‘Why don’t you get married to a nice guy like Vicky?’ But we weren’t dating then,” he laughed. Vicky clarified that the segment required him to ask every actress the same question, but it was his interaction with Katrina that went viral, sparking speculation about their chemistry.

What began as a lighthearted on-stage moment soon blossomed into a beautiful real-life romance. After quietly dating for a while, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took their relationship to the next level, marrying on 9 December 2021, in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

The wedding was attended only by close friends and family, with the couple later sharing dreamy pictures that captivated fans worldwide. Their relationship has since been a symbol of love and respect. Most recently, on 7 November 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas. Vicky was last seen in Chhaava and will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.