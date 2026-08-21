‘Aap 200 crore pe dhyan do’: Rakhi Sawant tells Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja amid divorce drama and affair allegations

Rakhi was interacting with the paparazzi in Mumbai when she decided to call Sunita and put her on speaker. During the conversation, Sunita opened up about her decision to withdraw the divorce case. Explaining her decision, Sunita said, "Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki wo shaadi karne ke plan me the wo log (I withdrew the divorce case yesterday because they were planning to get married)," claiming that Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were considering marriage.

The controversy surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja has taken another turn. Days after withdrawing her divorce petition against the actor, Sunita spoke to Rakhi Sawant over the phone and made a shocking claim about Govinda and actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita alleged that the two were planning to get married. Rakhi, who has been supporting Sunita through the controversy, told her she had done the right thing by withdrawing the case and advised her to focus on protecting the reported wealth of ₹200 crore.

Rakhi immediately backed her decision and told her, “Accha hua. Maine bola na, bahut accha kiya case wapas le liya (That’s good. Like I said, you did the right thing by withdrawing the case)”.

Sunita was seen at Mumbai's Bandra Family Court on August 19, accompanied by her son Yashvardhan. Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha later confirmed that Sunita had formally withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed around two years ago.

Rakhi tells Sunita to protect her money Rakhi also used the phone call to advise Sunita to focus on her financial security rather than the ongoing relationship drama. Talking about Govinda's reported wealth, Rakhi told her, "Aap ₹200 crore par dhyaan do. Sab chhodo. Doosri-teesri koi aa gayi na, sab hadap legi. Aap pehle apne naam sab kuch kar lo please, meherbaani (Just focus on the 200 crores. Forget everything else. If some other woman comes along, she’ll snatch it all up. Please, do me a favor and get everything transferred to your name first)".

After the call ended, Rakhi once again made it clear that she stood by Sunita. "Ghar ki aurat galat nahi hai. Main uske saath hoon," she told the paparazzi.

Sunita's earlier remarks about Komal The controversy intensified after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at an airport. The sighting did not go down well with Sunita, who later opened up about her concerns over the actress and her equation with Govinda.

Referring to the two appearing together publicly for speculated promotions, she called Govinda a ‘sugar daddy’ and said, “The picture must be made first (laughs). Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions…now what can I say? He’s roaming with a girl his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed. He must have a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least dress properly. Look at us dressed so stylishly. Very bad, he’s lost his mind.”

Govinda asks Sunita to stop using abusive language Govinda has responded to Sunita's public comments, asking her to be more careful about the language she uses. Speaking to a paparazzi, he said, “Now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to make me lose people’s respect, defame me or do something that could affect my business. People from poor families come into the film industry; please don’t humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid. You have the ability, power, wealth and respect. God has given you everything. But that doesn’t mean you should humiliate someone who doesn’t have these things. It doesn’t suit you.